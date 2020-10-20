JoJo Announces Christmas Album ‘December Baby’

2020 is shaping up to be a bumper year for seasonal releases with albums from Dolly Parton, Tori Kelly, Carrie Underwood, Meghan Trainor and Annie Lennox in the mix. Joining that impressive lineup of talent is JoJo. She fired up her social media accounts last night to announce December Baby (due October 30). “The one thing on my wishlist this year is to convey to you the way an ideal Christmas feels to me,” the 29-year-old captioned the cover art. “Cozy, playful, soulful, nostalgic, hopeful.”

“We could really use an infusion of holiday cheer after this unbelievable year,” JoJo continues. “I can’t wait for you to have this album and make it YOURS.” It’s unclear at present if December Baby is going to be comprised of holiday classics, originals or a mixture of both. The good to know hitmaker has one of the best voices in the business, so whatever she decides to do is going to be fine by me. She might even give her idol Mariah Carey a run for her money as the reigning Queen of Christmas. See JoJo’s announcement below.

Are you excited for JoJo’s album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!