Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat Nail Live Debut Of “Baby I’m Jealous”

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat brought their rising smash “Baby, I’m Jealous” to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night and absolutely nailed it. This wasn’t your typical zoom performance. Bebe pranced around an elaborately dressed set in a neon-orange ensemble with a group of backing dancers to keep her company. After slaying her part, the pop star let Doja have a moment to shine (quite literally) in her neon-yellow outfit. The rising hitmakers then joined forces for the final verse.

Of course, “Baby, I’m Jealous” is the lead single from Bebe’s much-anticipated sophomore album. On the banger, she opens up about her insecurities over bouncy beats courtesy of Jason Gill and Jussifer. “Went from beautiful to ugly, ’cause insecurity told me you don’t love me,” the 31-year-old begins the song. “All it takes is a girl above me, on your timeline to make me nothing.” Bebe continues to speak her truth on the irresistible chorus: “Baby, I’m jealous, of the pictures that you like.” Check out the first live performance below.

Did you love their performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!