FINNEAS Returns With “Can’t Wait To Be Dead”

FINNEAS expressed cautious optimism on recent single “What They’ll Say About Us,” but he explores darker territory on “Can’t Wait To Be Dead.” Which is a fairly relatable sentiment in 2020. “Somebody’s driving you home, but they don’t know who you are,” the 6-time Grammy winner begins the song. “You’re in the back of the car.” The 23-year-old is well and truly over it by the chorus. “Another sunburn with hair, it’s too much fun not to stare,” FINNEAS belts. “Somebody’s calling you out for something you never said, kinda can’t wait to be dead.”

What inspired the biting track? “I’m happy for this song to mean anything to anyone who listens to it but to me, it’s a song about my relationship with the Internet,” he explains. “Especially in an election year. Especially during a pandemic. Sometimes, the internet makes me laugh, sometimes it makes me cry, sometimes it makes me hopeful. But sometimes, it really makes me wanna be dead.” With any luck, FINNEAS has been chipping away at the followup to his Blood Harmony EP between studio sessions with his sister and every A-Lister in music.

Listen to “Can’t Wait To Be Dead” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!