Julia Michaels Drops Giddy “Lie Like This” Video

After an unusually quiet start to 2020, Julia Michaels made up for lost time with “Lie Like This.” The loved-up banger, which was inspired by a cute interaction with boyfriend JP Saxe, has already amassed more than five million streams since dropping earlier this month. That number will increase exponentially with the arrival of a giddy visual, which finds the singer/songwriter rocking ’60s-inspired outfits and twirling around joyfully. It certainly captures the feel-good rush of the song.

“He says I’m pretty upside down, pretty right side up to,” Julia begins over The Monsters & Strangerz’ frenetic production. “Turn me half way round.” She decides to give in to love on the instantly catchy chorus. “Head on your shoulder you keep pulling me close, I’m spilling over trying not to unfold,” the 26-year-old belts. “I don’t need to tell you but I’m letting you know, the truth is I can’t resist whenever we lie like this.” If this is any indication, Julia’s debut album (due 2021) is going to be phenomenal. Watch the visual below.

