Ariana Grande Is Back With Sizzling “Positions”

And she’s back! Ariana Grande introduces her 6th album Positions (due October 30) with the slinky title track. Which is essentially about all the different roles that women take on. I’m trying to meet your mama on a Sunday and make a lotta love on a Monday,” the 27-year-old begins. “Never need… no one else, babe.” That takes us to the instantly catchy chorus. “‘Cause I’ll be switchin’ the positions for you, cookin’ in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom,” Ari purrs. “I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops.”

For me, “Positions” is Ariana’s best lead single to date. It’s the kind of slick, streaming-friendly R&B-pop song that worms its way into your consciousness and simply refuses to leave. The superstar also comes through with a blockbuster video. Directed by the legendary Dave Meyers, the visual finds Ariana in the White House as our first female president. When she’s not signing documents in the Oval Office, she’s cooking and rocking looks in the bedroom. Fall in love with the ponytail enthusiast’s next chart-topper below.

