Jamie Lynn Spears Taps Chantel Jeffries For “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” Update

2020 hasn’t given us a lot of nice surprises, but Jamie Lynn Spears returning with a modern update of “Follow Me (Zoey 101)” — yes, the theme song to her ’00s sitcom — certainly counts as one. Britney Spears’ baby sister teams with artist/producer Chantel Jeffries for a club overhaul. “I know you see me standin’ here, do I look good my dear?” the 29-year-old purrs at the beginning. “Do I look good today?” The answer is yes and we soon arrive at the catchy chorus, which is now propelled by house beats.

“Tell the DJ play, we can dance all day,” Jamie Lynn belts. “We can make them see all of the things that we can be, forget all your fears and follow me.” It’s fair to say that this is something of a banger. “I can’t believe the time has come to be able to bring the Zoey 101 world back to life!” the “Chillin’ With You” vocalist reveals. “The opportunity to collaborate with Chantel Jeffries on the modern day version of the theme song, ‘Follow Me,’ while staying true to the original we all know and love was something I was so excited to be able to do.”

Listen to Jamie’s new version of “Follow Me” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!