Bea Miller Rolls Out “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT” Featuring Aminé

Bea Miller’s elated! EP (due tomorrow) takes shape with “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT,” an update of the 21-year-old’s 2019 single now featuring Aminé. The emo-bop went viral on TikTok earlier this year and then crossed over to streaming services. (It has now amassed more than 192 million streams). The appeal is obvious. The underrated banger, which explores fear and anxiety, is painfully relatable. “I keep on writing a sequel to stories, I know that are not there,” Bea sings over Mike Sabbath’s future-pop beats. “I don’t wanna die, but I don’t wanna live like this.”

That takes us to the catchy chorus: “I just wanna feel something, I just wanna feel.” Happily, “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT” doesn’t destroy the magic of the original. The song now has very on-trend disco elements and a slick verse from Aminé. On the strength of this and the recently-released “wisdom teeth,” elated! could be the pop star’s best release to date. It’s certainly her most mature and forward-thinking. Check out the tracklist below and listen to “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT” at the bottom of the post.

Bea Miller’s elated! EP:

1. “hallelujah”

2. “FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT” with Aminé

3. “forever is a lie”

4. “making bad decisions”

5. “i never wanna die”

6. “wisdom teeth”

7. “self crucify”

