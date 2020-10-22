Saweetie Teams Up With Jhené Aiko For “Back To The Streets”

Female rap is on fire in 2020 with Cardi B, Megan The Stallion, Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj all landing number one hits. Next up is Saweetie. The 26-year-old teams up with Jhené Aiko for a new single called “Back To The Streets,” which is destined to be huge. After all, momentum is on Saweetie’s side. She first made huge waves in 2019 when “My Type” went viral and then climbed all the way to number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100. Instead of resting on her laurels, the rapper got straight back in the studio.

Saweetie returned earlier this year with a banger called “Tap In,” which samples Too $hort’s “Blow The Whistle.” They say lightning doesn’t strike twice, but it did for her. “Tap In” immediately exploded on streaming services and starting making huge moves on radio. It went on to peak at number 20 (her highest charting single to date) and ranked as one of the songs of the summer. No doubt, the breakout star is hoping to land her first top 10 hit with “Back To The Streets.” See Saweetie’s announcement below.

Are you excited for Saweetie’s new song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!