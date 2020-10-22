Daniel Briskin Builds Momentum With “Yellow”

Daniel Briskin Interview We speak to Daniel Briskin about 'Boy On The Lake' and his mixtape. MORE >>

Daniel Briskin ranks as one of 2020’s breakout stars thanks to the eerily beautiful “Boy On The Lake,” an alt-pop anthem inspired by 2004 cult film Mean Creek. The UK newcomer now follows it up with “Yellow.” Which is essentially a brutally honest admission that he may not be good relationship material despite being very interested in someone. “It’s a song about the juxtaposition of head versus heart,” Daniel explains in the press release. “The chorus is: ‘Don’t call me, I can only let you down.'”

“It’s about being self-aware enough to see you’re not in a good place to be in a relationship, but at the same time also trying to convince the other person that it’s a good idea. Ultimately, it’s saying, ‘These are my flaws, but I still want to have a future with you.'” At this rate, Daniel’s Forever Was A Feeling mixtape (due later this year) is shaping up to be something quite special. Watch the dreamy, disarming “Yellow” visual, which was directed by Joe Cruz, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!