Kylie Minogue Serves “I Love It” As Next Taste Of ‘DISCO’

Kylie Minogue is releasing “I Love It” as the third song (it’s unclear as yet if it’s an official single) from DISCO. I have been lucky enough to hear a preview and can confirm that it’s another exquisite disco-pop moment that rivals the genius of “Say Something” and “Magic.” In fact, it might be the best yet. “I was like a lonely star at night, waiting for someone to share the light,” the pop icon begins. “Love like this no one can take away, away, away.” That takes us to the ridiculously loved-up chorus.

“Your love is my love and my love is all you need, so come on let the music play,” Kylie coos euphorically. “We’re gonna take it all the way — I love it, I love it, I love it.” At this point, the Aussie hitmaker hasn’t put a foot wrong this era. The songs have been dynamite, the videos are about as elaborate as they can be in the age of COVID-19 and she is taking an innovative approach to marketing with her Infinite Disco virtual concert event. “I Love It” drops at midnight tonight. Listen to a preview below.

