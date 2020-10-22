Amy Shark Teams Up With Travis Barker For “C’MON”

Amy Shark first made waves in the US with “Adore” from her Night Thinker EP and then firmly established herself as One To Watch with well-received debut album, Love Monster. The Australian singer/songwriter returned in June with the anthemic “Everybody Rise” and now ups the ante even further with “C’MON” — a gritty yet instantly catchy track featuring rock legend Travis Barker. “I think it’s amazing what you’re doing out there, guess I’m just a little jealous I don’t have it all,” the 34-year-old begins.

It turns out, Amy is in something of a rut. “Lately I’ve been losing, letting people down a lot,” she admits. “Cutting all the corners, standing on shoulders.” By the post-chorus, the alt-pop star is starting to get a little desperate. “C’mon, help me up one more time, c’mon, give me that nice strong steady arm,” Amy sings over driving rock production. “‘Cause what if I fall and you don’t see? I don’t wanna be responsible for me.” Watch the video for Amy and Travis’ very, very good “C’MON” below.

