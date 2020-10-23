Marshmello, Imanbek & Usher Join Forces For “Too Much”

Imanbek Interview We speak to the Kazakh DJ about his 'Roses' remix and new music. MORE >>

Between them, Marshmello and Imanbek soundtracked the summer of 2020 with bangers like “Be Kind,” “Come & Go” and that all-conquering “Roses” remix. They now team up with Usher for a feel-good banger, and surefire smash, called “Too Much.” Which is essentially about being there for someone. “Meet me at the corner, I’ll be waiting for ya,” Usher croons over warm electro-house beats. “I don’t care what hour, if it’s rain or shower.” That takes us to the massive chorus.

“Whatever you ask of me, you don’t have to worry,” the R&B legend belts. “There’s no such thing as too much.” Given the chart success that Marshmello and Imanbek have been enjoying of late, this is a great opportunity for Usher to notch up another big hit. So far this year, he has released a steady stream of very good singles including “California,” “I Cry” and “Bad Habits,” but that crossover song has eluded him. That all changes tonight. Watch the trio’s “Too Much” visual below.

