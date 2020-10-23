Ally Brooke Lends Her Voice To Fedde Le Grand’s “Gatekeeper”

Another week, another club banger from Ally Brooke! The 27-year-old, who released her memoir Finding Your Harmony earlier this month, rocked last week’s New Music Friday with the Afrojack-assisted “What Are We Waiting For?” She now returns, seven days later, with a feature on Fedde Le Grand’s feisty “Gatekeeper.” “I’m the president, I’m the boss,” the Fifth Harmony star begins the song. “I’m the queen, I’m the princess.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “If you want my love, you better work for it,” she purrs over house beats. “I’m a gatekeeper.”

At this point, Ally is something of a fixture on the club scene. In the last couple of years, she has recorded bangers with Topic, Matoma, Lost Kings, Florian Picasso and, as previously mentioned, Afrojack. Given the budding solo star’s prolific output since parting ways with Fifth Harmony, it’s almost time for the dance diva to announce an EP or mixtape. Ally certainly has enough quality songs for one. Listen to “Gatekeeper” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!