Miley Cyrus Announces 7th Album ‘Plastic Hearts’

Finally! Miley Cyrus’ long-awaited 7th album is called Plastic Hearts and it drops on November 27 (pre-order here). The pop star unveiled the pink-and-black cover art on social media and shared an open letter with fans. “If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she begins. “I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself.”

“Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the [music’s] relevance,” Miley continues. “Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes. Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my story… with a huge chapter missing.”

The album includes “Midnight Sky” as well as live covers of Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass” and The Cranberries’ “Zombie.” The press release emphasizes that Miley is going rock and reveals that the album has 12 original tracks. See the hitmaker’s emotional post below.

