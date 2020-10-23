Gwen Stefani Drops Festive Bop “Here This Christmas”

Of the huge outpouring of seasonal offerings to arrive in the last few years, Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas is one of my favorites. She now adds another layer to that opus by releasing a festive bop called “Here This Christmas” from the just-released deluxe edition. Co-written with Ryan Tedder, this is as charming a toe-tapper as you’re ever likely to find. “Darling, when it’s cold outside and I can see the snowflakes falling,” the No Doubt legend begins. “I’m staring at the Christmas lights and counting down to when you’re calling.”

That takes us to the sentimental chorus. “Don’t need presents under the tree, don’t need snow and caroling,” Gwen coos over Brent Kutzle’s snappy production. “I don’t need a lot of wishes, I just need you here this Christmas.” Expect to hear a lot more of this song as the weather gets colder, particularly if you watch the Hallmark channel. “Here This Christmas” has been selected as the theme song to the network’s annual programming event, Countdown To Christmas. Listen below and order the deluxe edition of You Make It Feel Like Christmas here.

