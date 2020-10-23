Toni Braxton & H.E.R.’s “Gotta Move On” Video Is A Mood

One of the many gems on Toni Braxton’s exceptional 10th album, Spell My Name, is “Gotta Move On” — a soulful collaboration with H.E.R.. “I kinda thought, it feels important, you would be right here,” the R&B legend begins the song. “I should’ve saw it, I seen the warnings.” H.E.R. then takes over lead vocal duties on the pre-chorus. “Tell me would it burn, baby, if the tables turned?” she purrs over understated production. “If the tables turned, tell me, could you handle it? I just gotta move on.”

The gut-wrenching breakup anthem is currently gaining momentum at radio, which means that now is the perfect time for a blockbuster video. Directed by Mike Ho, the elaborate visual gives us a bird’s eye view of a breakup and the emotional aftermath that follows. Of course, Toni makes a cameo — serving looks in arty, black-and-white scenes. It’s hard for veteran artists to gain traction at radio and on streaming services, but “Gotta Move On” is just relatable enough to be a contender. Watch the video below.

