Toni Braxton & H.E.R.’s “Gotta Move On” Video Is A Mood

Mike Wass | October 23, 2020 2:08 pm
CREDIT: Island Records
Album Review: Toni Braxton's 'Spell My Name'
We review Toni Braxton's soulful 10th studio album, 'Spell My Name.'

One of the many gems on Toni Braxton’s exceptional 10th album, Spell My Name, is “Gotta Move On” — a soulful collaboration with H.E.R.. “I kinda thought, it feels important, you would be right here,” the R&B legend begins the song. “I should’ve saw it, I seen the warnings.” H.E.R. then takes over lead vocal duties on the pre-chorus. “Tell me would it burn, baby, if the tables turned?” she purrs over understated production. “If the tables turned, tell me, could you handle it? I just gotta move on.”

The gut-wrenching breakup anthem is currently gaining momentum at radio, which means that now is the perfect time for a blockbuster video. Directed by Mike Ho, the elaborate visual gives us a bird’s eye view of a breakup and the emotional aftermath that follows. Of course, Toni makes a cameo — serving looks in arty, black-and-white scenes. It’s hard for veteran artists to gain traction at radio and on streaming services, but “Gotta Move On” is just relatable enough to be a contender. Watch the video below.

