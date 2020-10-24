Little Mix Releases “Sweet Melody” As Next ‘Confetti’ Single

Little Mix rolls out “Sweet Melody” as the third single from their upcoming Confetti album (due November 6) and it rivals “Break Up Song” as the project’s best song. Co-written by MNEK, this banger is essentially about being fucked over by a sweet talker. “In a whole other life, there was this boy that I knew,” Jade Thirlwall begins the banger over crisp beats. “He made me feel like a woman, we were young and silly fools.” That takes us to the instantly catchy chorus.

“He used to sing me sweet melodies, he played me — made me believe it was real love,” Little Mix harmonizes. “But the day he did me wrong, the song couldn’t go on and on and on.” As usual, the UK girl group comes through with an epic visual for “Sweet Melody.” Directed by KC Locke, the sleek and stylish clip finds the ladies serving sizzling looks and killer choreography. On the strength of the singles alone, Confetti is shaping up to be one of Little Mix’s best albums. Check out “Sweet Melody” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!