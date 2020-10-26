Premiere: Emily Vu’s Feel-Good “Self Love” Video

With 1.4 million followers on TikTok and an ever-growing list of viral hits to her credit (“What Happened, Happened” and “Weekend”), Emily Vu is on the brink of a major commercial breakthrough. And “Self Love,” a feel-good toe-tapper with a positive message, just might be the song to do it. “My hair, my smile, my body and my style, don’t waste your time trynna criticize,” the 18-year-old sings over perky pop beats. “Cutting me down, put away your knives.” It turns out, the talented teenager has a secret weapon — a deep, unwavering affection for herself.

“I’m giving myself love, I don’t need no-one else I got the good stuff,” she belts on the catchy chorus. “I’m sorry if you think I like me too much, but I’m giving my, I’m giving myself love.” What inspired the song? “[It’s] basically just about how I’m a confident person,” Emily explains in the press release. “You’ll never catch me being in my feelings over something someone said. I wrote this song because ever since I started doing music and it becoming a real thing, people who have no idea who I am always have something to say about me.”

“Self Love” is the first taste of the Garden Grove, CA native’s Found EP (due November 20). We are very excited to premiere the suitably upbeat and defiantly confidant video below. Make no mistake, Emily Vu is One To Watch as we move into 2021.

Do you love the video? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!