Noah Cyrus & Miley Cyrus Link For “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus”

One of the highlights of Miley Cyrus’ recent Backyard Sessions was “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,” a duet with sister Noah Cyrus. The siblings have now released that version of the song after the original, which appears on Noah’s excellent The End Of Everything EP, experienced a huge surge in streaming. “They talk about the rivers running dry, how pretty soon there won’t be any water left to turn to wine,” the younger Cyrus begins the collaboration. “Like a drunkard at the wedding, blindly raising Armageddon.”

Miley then steps up for a verse. “Joseph lost his job to a machine and Mary lost her mind to lines of code you can’t see,” she sings. “And if the angels are the air, I’m gonna burn this whole thing down.” The sisters then harmonize (beautifully) on the chorus. “I got so high that I saw Jesus, he said it’s all gonna be okay,” they croon. “You just need me in your heart, Tennessee Whiskey and love — I got so high that I saw Jesus.” Revisit their show-stealing live performance below.

