Ingrid Andress Drops Bittersweet “Christmas Always Finds Me”

2020 has already been a blockbuster for Ingrid Andress with the massive success of “More Hearts Than Mine” and the release of her (very good) debut LP, Lady Like. However, she isn’t quite done yet. The rising country star just rolled out a festive anthem called “Christmas Always Finds Me,” which is surprisingly melancholy. “Through the years I’ve moved a lot, different doors with different locks,” Ingrid sings over tinkling piano keys and seasonal strings. “But somehow Christmas always finds me.”

“I know it’s not even Halloween yet but I’m over 2020 and am jumping straight to [Christmas because] it’s fine,” she told fans on Facebook. “I wrote this while thinking about how weird/different the holidays will be this year for everyone. But, at the end of the day, there’s always room for enjoying the holidays — especially [Christmas] or whatever [you] celebrate.” Listen to the bittersweet ballad below. Be warned that you might need to have a tissue handy.

