Carly Rae Jepsen Announces “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries”

It looks like we have collectively agreed to ignore Halloween and turn our attention straight to Christmas. Instead of the usual rush of ghoulish bops, pop’s leading ladies are churning out festive anthems. The latest artist to jump on the seasonal bandwagon is Carly Rae Jepsen. She first hinted at a holiday release yesterday (October 26). “Is it Christmas yet?” CRJ tweeted. “Wrote a ditty about Xmas vs. reality. Should I release it?” Fans responded with an overwhelming yes, and today the Canadian unveils the cover of “It’s Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries.”

The seemingly melancholy (at least from the title) single will cap off a busy year for Carly. She got the ball rolling by releasing Dedicated Side B, which is better than any collection of album offcuts has any right to be. After promoting “Let’s Be Friends” as the project’s focus single, the 34-year-old took a well earned break. Carly then resurfaced with “Boys In The Band” and subsequently lent her voice to mxmtoon’s “OK On Your Own.” See the hitmaker’s Christmas announcement below.

Are you excited for Carly’s new single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!