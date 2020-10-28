Kelly Clarkson Joins Brett Eldredge For “Under The Mistletoe”

Kelly Clarkson joins forces with Brett Eldredge for a seasonal duet called “Under The Mistletoe.” Co-written by Kelly and Jesse Shatkin, the throwback-bop is an instant Christmas classic. “Every time I look around this room, my eyes they tend to fall on you and I confess,” the first (and best) American Idol begins the song. “Nothing but you makes sense, memories fill my heart and I can barely keep my tears from falling.” Brett then lends his voice to the sing-along chorus.

“Push my pride aside, when I close my eyes,” they harmonize. “It’s just you and I, here under the mistletoe.” How did it come together? “I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe,” Kelly explains. “Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner.” It turns out, he was only too happy to oblige. “When Kelly sent me this song I was blown away by the soul and joy that it brought into my life the moment I heard it,” the country crooner raves.

“I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together I knew we landed something very special,” he continues. “I think we are going to be singing this song for a very long time and I’m glad I get to do that with one of the best vocalists on this earth.” Listen below.

