Legendary Songwriter Diane Warren Announces Debut LP

Well, here’s a (welcome) surprise! Legendary songwriter Diane Warren is releasing her debut album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, in 2021. And no, she won’t be singing. Instead, the songsmith has reached out to her favorite artists to bring the songs to life. “I am writing new songs all the time, and I really think I’m writing my best songs right now,” the creator of nine number one hits explains. “A lot of people have done this kind of project — Mark Ronson or Calvin Harris or DJ Khaled — but no one who is just a songwriter has.”

“So why not me?” Diane reasons. “I thought it would be a chance to work with artists I love and other artists I want to work with, and create a cool body of work that shows the diversity of what I do.” Featured vocalists on the project include Celine Dion, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Jason Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign, Jhené Aiko, LP and country star Darius Rucker. He voices the album’s lead single, “Times Like This,” which drops on November 10. Given the depth and breadth of Diane’s songwriting discography, I’m surprised she hasn’t released something like this years ago.

