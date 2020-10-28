Run The World Covers Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful”

Meet Run The World Tween girl group Run The World makes their debut with a song called 'Rainbow.' MORE >>

Tween girl group Run The World debuted earlier this year with a perky pop song called “Rainbow” and then followed it up with a banger called “Diamond Hearts.” The quartet now returns with a faithful cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” which showcases their vocal prowess and positive attitude. “It’s about all of us being beautiful in our own way,” the girls explains. “We are each incredibly unique. Our favorite thing about the song is the message behind the song; the lyrics make us feel confident and beautiful.”

Run The World is comprised of social media influencers Kheris Rogers, Hayley LeBlanc, Jessalyn Grace and Corinne Joy, who have a combined social reach of more than 10 million followers. “As a girl group, we hope to empower other girls to ‘run their world’ and be their best selves,” the budding hitmakers reveal. “We can’t wait for our fans to hear the music we have been working really hard on in the studio. By using our voices, we hope our fun, energetic and uplifting sound will inspire and instill confidences in others.”

Check out Run The World’s “Beautiful” video below. Their self-titled debut album drops on November 20.

