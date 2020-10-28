Dua Lipa Announces Virtual Concert Extravaganza ‘Studio 2054’

Dua Lipa welcomes you to Studio 2054, a virtual concert extravaganza, on November 27. With tickets starting at a bargain $11.99 ($27.50 gets you access to behind the scenes footage and an invite to the After Show Party), this is an unmissable opportunity to see Future Nostalgia — and (hopefully) Club Future Nostalgia — performed live. What can you expect from the show? “Shot live in a massive warehouse location, Studio 2054 will be a celebration of the unconventional and unique,” according to the press release.

“[It] will see Dua move through custom built sets; surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy hang outs, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms. Accompanied by a cast of musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats, Dua will be joined by a host of surprise superstar guests to deliver a euphoric blast of happiness and good times.” Get your tickets here. In other news, the Brit is releasing a new collaboration with Angèle called “Fever” on October 30. We really don’t deserve her!

