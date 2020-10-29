Shaggy Announces Holiday Album ‘Christmas In The Islands’

Shaggy will release his first holiday album, Christmas In The Islands, on November 20. The 15-track reggae opus is a combination of original songs and seasonal staples including “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” Not only that, but the “It Wasn’t Me” legend has invited some of his famous friends to take part. Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Junior Reid, Ne-Yo, Romain Virgo, Ritchie Stephens, Conkarah and Joss Stone all lend their talent to the project. But why release a Christmas album in the first place?

“Since I was a child, I can remember seeing tourists flock to Jamaica during Christmastime for some sun, fun, rum, and great parties,” Shaggy explains in the press release. “Our island is all about family, friends, food, great beaches, warm, welcoming people, and a strong culture, which is the perfect recipe for a joyous Christmas, so we decided to embody all of that into one album.” Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order Christmas In The Islands here. Revisit the superstar’s 2020 smash “Banana” at the bottom of the post.

Shaggy’s Christmas In The Islands tracklist:

1) No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez

2) We Got Us feat. Shenseea and OMI

3) Take You to the Cool feat. Richie Stephens & Conkarah

4) Christmas In the Islands feat. Rayvon

5) Holiday in Jamaica feat. Ne-Yo & Ding Dong

6) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

7) Open Presents feat. Romain Virgo

8) Raggamuffin Christmas feat. Junior Reid and Bounty Killer

9) Christmas Time feat. Jamila Falak

10) 12 Days of Christmas feat. Beenie Man and Craigy T

11) Warm & Easy

12) Sunny Celebration feat. Joss Stone

13) Catch Myself Some Rays feat. CARYS

14) Love When It’s Christmas

15) I’ll Be Home for Christmas

