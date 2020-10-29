Ava Max’s “OMG What’s Happening” Video Is A Highway Romance

Ava Max released “OMG What’s Happening” as a single in early September. But then something wonderful happened. “Kings & Queens” suddenly exploded at radio and on streaming services, gifting the pop star her second huge hit. While that banger is still climbing the charts (it’s currently number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100), Ava has turned her attention back to “OMG What’s Happening.” The riotous visual — courtesy of Hannah Lux Davis – arrives today (October 29) and it boasts muscle cars and a highway romance.

“Oh my God, what’s happening? Thought I was fine,” Ava begins the loved-up banger over disco-tinged production. “I told you I don’t need your love like three, four thousand times.” By the chorus, the 26-year-old is ready to admit that she’s smitten. “Look what you’ve done, look what you’ve done to me,” the “Sweet But Psycho” hitmaker coos over retro beats. “I got everything I wanted… you’re everything I want.” Watch the glamorous video below and stream Ava’s excellent Heaven & Hell LP here.

