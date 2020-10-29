Ally Brooke Drops Festive Bop “Baby, I’m Coming Home”

Ally Brooke is one of the most prolific artists in pop music, dropping club bangers and slinky bops on a near-weekly basis. The Fifth Harmony vocalist now rolls out a feel-good festive anthem called “Baby, I’m Coming Home,” which is sure to be on high-repeat come Christmas. “Snow falling down from the sky, I’m running all the red lights,” the 27-year-old coos in the first verse. “Last minute catching a flight, ain’t gonna miss you tonight.” That takes us to the sing-along, doo wop-inspired chorus.

“Don’t worry this holiday, ’cause your present is on the way,” Ally sings. “And this year you’re not alone, oh baby, I’m coming home.” By my count, “Baby, I’m Coming Home” is the budding solo star’s third release this month. She reunited with Afrojack for “What Are We Waiting For?” and then teamed up with Dutch DJ Fedde Le Grand for “Gatekeeper.” When you consider that she also dropped her memoir, Finding Your Harmony, at the beginning of October, Ally really has been keeping us fed. Listen to her cute Christmas single below.

