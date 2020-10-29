Kim Petras’ “Party Till I Die” Is Our Halloween Anthem

Mike Wass | October 29, 2020 4:26 pm
Kim Petras
CREDIT: Photo Cred: Byron Spencer / Illustration Cred: Lucas David
Kim Petras cements her status as the Queen of Halloween with a ghoulish banger called “Party Till I Die.” The German pop star casually added the bop to her ever-evolving TURN OFF THE LIGHT project last week without firing off so much as a tweet. Which is kind of shame because “Party Till I Die” is fire. “Only time I come alive, is in the middle of the night,” she begins the track over frantic electro-pop production. “Don’t care if it’s killing me, this is all I really need.”

That takes us to the frighteningly catchy chorus. “Just wanna party, party, party, party, party, party till I die,” Kim belts with heavy autotune. “Wanna get it started, started, started, started, started, we’re running out of time.” If you’re looking for a Halloween playlist this year, just put on the 28-year-old’s TURN OFF THE LIGHT and save yourself some time. After all, when it comes to spooky toe-tappers, Kim is in a league of her own. Listen to “Party Till I Die” below and get ready to dance until your feet are bloody.

