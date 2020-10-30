Vin Diesel Rolls Out Emotional Bop “Days Are Gone”

Vin Diesel surprised a lot of people by releasing a club banger called “Feel Like I Do” in September, but fans know that music is one of the actor’s main passions. He now follows up that song with a nostalgic, mid-tempo number called “Days Are Gone.” Co-written by Vin and produced by Petey Martin, “Days Are Gone” is about the allure of memories. “The summer nights never turning cold, the seasons came and went like snow,” the 53-year-old sings in the first verse. “Monday, Tuesday, I wonder where these days went… Friday chasing paycheck after paycheck.”

That takes us to the emotional chorus. “Don’t you miss those days when we didn’t worry about anything, anything? ‘Cause shit I miss those days when we didn’t worry about anything, anything,” Vin croons over soaring synths. “But now those days are gone.” Throw in a gentle drop and you have another quirky toe-tapper. “Feel Like I Do” has already garnered more than three million streams, so there seems to be an appetite for the action hero’s bangers. Listen to “Days Are Gone” below.

