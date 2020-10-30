Jonas Brothers Drop Festive Single “I Need You Christmas”

Surprise! Jonas Brothers return to New Music Friday with a festive anthem called “I Need You Christmas.” A nostalgic ballad about the comfort of friends and family, the trio’s latest is destined to become a holiday favorite with the passage of time. “I need you Christmas, friends by the fire to hold,” the band begins over elegant strings. “Times have been lonely and lately I’m just real alone.” What inspired the song? “With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to,” the hitmakers explained on social media.

“The holidays [are] a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times,” Jonas Brothers continue. “For us, this song stirs up memories of childhood snowball fights [and] finding the nearest hill to sled. It brings us back to spending time with family setting up the Christmas tree. Hopefully it can bring you guys the same feelings of warmth [and] happiness that creating it brought us.” Listen to the Joe, Nick and Kevin’s heartwarming seasonal offering below.

