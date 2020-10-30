Ariana Grande ‘Positions’ Is A Collection Of Mid-Tempo R&B Bops

Mike Wass | October 30, 2020 1:11 pm
CREDIT: Republic Records
Gaga & Ariana's 'Rain On Me'
Gaga & Ariana's 'Rain On Me'
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande come together for new banger 'Rain On Me.'

Ariana Grande rolls out her sixth album today (October 30) and Positions is cohesive collection of mostly mid-tempo R&B bops. This is definitely one of those records that needs a couple of plays to really click, but once it does there’s a lot to enjoy. For starters, the title track is an instant earworm with more hooks than Home Depot and “west side” cleverly (and respectfully) samples Aaliyah’s “One In A Million.” Positions also boasts a smattering of killer collaborations.

“motive,” a rare uptempo moment featuring Doja Cat, is definitely single-worthy, while The Weeknd-assisted “off the table” perfectly sums up the album’s breathy, bedroom-centric aesthetic. Ty Dolla $ign also makes a welcome appearance on “safety net.” Ariana’s focus on setting a mood as opposed to rounding up 10 disparate singles has been a bitter pill for some fans to swallow, but it works for me. I just wish the pop star had cut a couple of songs (“shut up” and “just like magic,” for example) from the first half of the albums, which drags a little.

Get acquainted with Ari’s sixth album below.

What are your favorite songs on the album? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Ariana Grande's Epic 'Dangerous Woman'
35 Photos »
Tags: