Kiiara & blackbear Roll Out Visual For “So Sick”

Kiiara released her long-awaited debut LP earlier this month and lil kiiwi was well worth the wait. The opus is jam-packed with bops including “So Sick” featuring blackbear. “If you knew what you meant to me, you wouldn’t make it look so easy,” the “Gold” hitmaker begins the breakup anthem. “Acting like you forgot our history, but I don’t.” She continues to speak her truth on the catchy chorus. “Got me feeling so sick, sick, sick, why you posting those pics?” Kiiara ponders over King Henry’s slick production. “I guess you got over it quick.”

How did the song come together? “That collaboration was so simple,” the 25-year-old tells Idolator. “There was no forcing it. It just sort of happened… I could hear [blackbear’s] voice on the song and that’s when I decided to send him this song and see if he was interested. Sure enough, he loved it and he sent back his verse. He is so incredibly talented. I’m grateful we finally had the chance to do a song together.” Check out the just-released visual for “So Sick” below.

