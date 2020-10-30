Sam Smith’s “Kids Again” Will Break Your Heart

Sam Smith Drops 'Diamonds' The Brit has released a banger called 'Diamonds' as the next cut from 'Love Goes.' MORE >>

Sam Smith released their third album, Love Goes, today (October 30) and — on the first listen — it’s a winning collection of ballads, bops and emotional mid-tempos. A full review of the opus is on the way, but I wanted to write about “Kids Again” — the Brit’s latest, very good single. “Can’t believe I still avoid the East Side, even though I know that you don’t live there now,” Sam begins the song. “Lately you’re the only thing on my mind and I can’t stop myself from driving by your house.”

Things get really emotional on the chorus. “Do you even think about it, the way that we changed the world?” they sing over Andrew Watt and Louis Bell’s swelling production. “And don’t it make you sad that we’ll never be kids again.” Sam is at their absolute best when tugging on our heartstrings and “Kids Again” certainly does that. The tear-jerker is accompanied by a suitably somber visual, which finds the 28-year-old lost in thought and memories at an abandoned seaside pier. Fall in love with Sam’s latest below.

