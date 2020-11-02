Monsta X Is Back With A New Album Called ‘Fatal Love’

Monsta X has been wildly productive in 2020. So far, the K-Pop Kings have released an English-language album, All About Luv, and the 7-track EP Fantasia X. They now return with a second album, this time in Korean, called Fatal Love. While many K-Pop acts are tightly controlled, Monsta X continues to break the mold by being intricately involved in both the songwriting and production of their music. Joohoney contributes an aggressive hip-hop anthem called “BEASTMODE,” while I.M wrote “Night View.”

With a couple of exceptions, Fatal Love is heavy on bangers. The lead single, “Love Killa,” is a perfect example. This bop finds Monsta X channeling their inner-womanizers, while the blockbuster video (below) goes a step further with them portraying murderers from various films and TV shows. Other album highlights include the dreamy “Sorry I’m Not Sorry” and the instantly addictive “Nobody Else.” You can stream Monsta X’s Fatal Love album in full below and watch their slick “Love Killa” visual at the bottom of the post.

Stream the full album:

Watch Monsta X’s “Love Killa” video:

