Liam Payne & Dixie D’Amelio Link For Festive Bop “Naughty List”

Halloween is over for another year, which means that everyone in the music industry is already looking to Christmas. The latest artists to jump on the seasonal bandwagon are Liam Payne and Dixie D’Amelio. They join forces for a spicy festive bop called “Naughty List,” which is essentially about having a little too much fun. “Turned on the lights, party was over so I said my goodbyes,” the 1D superstar begins. “Step out the club and you were waiting outside, gave you my coat ’cause I could see that you were cold.”

One thing led to another and now Saint Nick is seeing red. “Now we’re on the naughty list, must have been the way we kissed,” he sings on the chorus. “Santa saw the things we did and put us on the naughty list.” Dixie then steps up for a verse. “Under the tree, it’s Christmas morning and there’s nothing to see,” the TikTok star croons. “One hundred messages like where have you been, no I don’t wanna but it’s time for me to go.” Listen to the feel-good Christmas anthem below.

