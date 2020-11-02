Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Is Already Top 40 On iTunes

Halloween decorations are still up, but Lambs only have one thing on their mind — Christmas. As the weather gets colder, Mariah Carey’s power gets stronger and stronger. “All I Want For Christmas Is You” starts to climb up the charts, her seminal holiday albums (justice for Merry Christmas II You) start selling and, in the before times, Mimi would magically appear for seasonal performances. And that’s not even touching on her Christmas-themed children’s book or animated movie.

And it looks like 2020 could be Mariah’s most successful year yet. It’s only November 2 and “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has already soared to number 26 on US iTunes. Last year, the festive anthem finally fulfilled its destiny and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100. What are the chances of Mimi doing it all over again in 2020? A limited edition CD single helped the song across the line in 2019, may I suggest a 7″ vinyl for this year’s campaign? See the living legend’s reminder that it’s her time to shine below.

You might as well start streaming “AIWFCIY”:

