JoJo Nails “The Change” On ‘The Late Show’

JoJo dropped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (November 2) to belt out Biden-Harris campaign anthem, “The Change.” Accompanied by a 13-piece band, the 29-year-old delivered a vocal master class — hitting notes that most of her contemporaries could only dream of. “I’m not gonna blame, put the blame on nobody,” she began the ballad, which was penned by legendary songwriter Diane Warren. “I’m just gonna look, gonna look in the mirror.” JoJo then took us to church on the soaring chorus.

“I’m gonna be the change, I’m gonna start with my heart,” the enduring hitmaker sang. “I’m gonna be the light… that lights my way through the dark.” 2020 has been a banner year for JoJo. So far, she has three versions of good to know (standard, deluxe and acoustic), a killer collaboration with Y2K called “Damage Is Done” and a holiday album. “The Change,” however, might be her most important release yet. Watch JoJo absolutely nail the uplifting anthem below.

