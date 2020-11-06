Premiere: Tatum Lynn’s “Let Down Your Hair” Video

Tatum Lynn established herself as One To Watch when “Later Baby XO” went viral in 2019. Since then, the 20-year-old has been chipping away at her debut album. She now introduces the project, which is scheduled to drop next year, with a defiant dance-pop anthem called “Let Down Your Hair.” And, as the title suggests, it’s about being comfortable in your own skin. “Fakers on the left, haters on the right,” the newcomer begins the song. “Trynna make me trip, trynna make me fall but they haven’t got me yet.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus: “Let down your hair even if you’re scared, show ’em that you just don’t care.” What inspired the bop? “I have many fans and followers that shared with me their experiences and frustrations of being bullied on and off social media,”Tatum reveals. “‘Let Down Your Hair’ was written to give them courage and the confidence to not let this get you down, and to keep on trying and smiling. Social media can be brutal, I have experienced it firsthand.” We’re excited to premiere Tatum’s feel-good “Let Down Your Hair” video below.

