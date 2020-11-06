Anitta Transforms Mary J. Blige’s “Real Love” Into “Amor Real”

Brazilian goddess Anitta has made huge strides in the US market in 2020. Since inking a deal with Warner Music, she has released a sexy bop called “Tócame” and then landed a massive streaming hit (140 million and counting) with “Me Gusta” — a star-studded collaboration with Cardi B and Myke Towers. The 27-year-old now returns with a Spanglish update of Mary J. Blige’s 1992 hit “Real Love” called “Amor Real.” In Anitta’s hands, the song becomes a loved-up Latin bop with a warm, Christmas-appropriate twist.

“This irreplaceable feeling, quiero quedarme y nunca irme, baby,” the global superstar begins the song. “It don’t matter the season, siempre puedo sentir eso aquí.” That takes us to the catchy chorus. “Real love, buscando amor real (contigo),” Anitta purrs. “Alguien para ver mi corazón, real love.” It’s always dangerous to tinker with a classic, but this version works exceedingly well. Which is a relief, because we will be hearing a lot more of the song given that “Amor Real” is part of Target’s Christmas campaign. Listen below.

