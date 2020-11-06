Pentatonix Announces Festive LP ‘We Need A Little Christmas’

With the exception of festive angel Mariah Carey, no other act in popular music has a stranglehold on the holidays like Pentatonix. The vocal group’s various Christmas projects have amassed sales of more than 12 million copies — a number that is going to grow exponentially with the arrival of We Need A Little Christmas. Pentatonix’s latest seasonal offering drops on November 13 (pre-order here) and is being promoted with a stunning, a cappella version of “Amazing Grace.” Needless to say, they deliver a vocal master class.

In addition to providing another soundtrack for the holidays, the quintet will release their first album of original material in six, long years on February 12, 2021. Pentatonix has already teased The Lucky Ones with a perky anthem called “Happy Now” and the irresistible “Be My Eyes.” With two albums to promote, expect to see a whole lot more from the Grammy-winning group in the weeks and months ahead. Get a taste of We Need A Little Christmas by checking out their stylish “Amazing Grace” visual below.

