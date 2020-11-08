Kylie Minogue Teases ‘INFINITE DISCO’ With “Real Groove” Performance Video

Kylie Minogue’s DISCO arrived on Friday (November 6) and suddenly the world felt a lot less hellish. One of the (many) highlights on the pop icon’s 15th album is a funky banger called “Real Groove.” Produced by Finns Brunila and Stadi, this is essentially about winning back your ex. “Feel my heartbeat, it’s the same old feeling coming over me tonight,” Kylie begins the song over a chunky bass line. “Said I’m never gonna call, but tonight, I think I might.”

That takes us to the chorus. “Got that perfect body, but she ain’t got the moves,” the enduring hitmaker purrs. “We got something better — got that real groove, baby.” No doubt, “Real Groove” will be one of the highlights of tonight’s virtual live extravaganza INFINITE DISCO. To get a taste of what’s to come, Kylie shared a performance of the song ahead of time. It finds our heroine strutting around a neon-trimmed dance floor in a gold, disco jumpsuit. Need to say, it’s extremely fabulous. Check it out below.

