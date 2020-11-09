All 14 Songs From Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Crack Billboard Hot 100

Haters be damned! Ariana Grande’s Positions was greeted with mixed reviews from critics and fans alike, but the ponytail-aficionado has had the last laugh. AG6 debuts at number one on the Billboard 200 with 174,000 album-equivalent units. Not only that, but all 14 songs from the album have charted on the Billboard Hot 100. She even has five cuts in the top 40. The title track dips to number two this week, while “34+35” debuts at number eight. Next up are “motive” featuring Doja Cat and “off the table” featuring The Weekend at numbers 32 and 35. “pov” follows close behind at number 40.

What should be a chart anomaly has become increasingly common in the streaming age. Fans will stream an album from beginning to end, resulting in every song debuting on the Billboard Hot 100 in its opening week. Artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have enjoyed a similar embarrassment of the riches in recent years. Time will tell if Ariana’s Positions era has legs, but it is off to a flying start. Revisit the blockbuster, female president-themed “Positions” video below.

