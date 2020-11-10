Diane Warren Introduces Debut LP With Darius Rucker-Voiced “Times Like This”

Legendary songwriter Diane Warren teams up with Darius Rucker for “Times Like This,” the lead single from her much-anticipated debut album. “These are hard times for everybody, these are tough times for everyone,” the country star begins the timely anthem. “And you wake up every day feelin’ like the whole world is coming undone.” That takes is to a chorus that cuts to the heart of 2020. “In times like this we could all use an angel,” Darius belts. “I know it’s a mess, but it all could be fixed with some love and some kindness.”

“I wrote ‘Times Like This’ thinking about what so many people are going through right now,” Diane explains. “These are very challenging times for so many of us. What was so important is that this song also be about hope, about how we will all get through this.” When it came to picking a vocalist there was only one choice. “When [Darius] agreed to do it, I was ecstatic and when I heard his vocal for the first time I could not believe what I was hearing. It is one of those once in a lifetime moments when the perfect song finds the perfect voice.”

Diane’s debut album, Diane Warren: The Cave Sessions Vol. 1, is due in 2021. Fall in love with “Times Like This” below.

