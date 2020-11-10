Kylie Minogue & Cher Feature On Charity Single “Stop Crying Your Heart Out”

Well, here’s a collaboration for the ages! Kylie Minogue and Cher are both lending their voices to this year’s BBC Children In Need charity single, which is a cover of Oasis’ 2002 hit “Stop Crying Your Heart Out.” Yes, Kylie and Cher are covering Oasis — along with a star-studded lineup that includes Ava Max, Lauv, Mel C, Gregory Porter, Jess Glynne, Lenny Kravitz, Bryan Adams, Paloma Faith, Robbie Williams, Clean Bandit, Izzy Bizu and Nile Rodgers. The song will “raise vital funds to help support children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage.”

It’s a good cause that speaks directly to Cher’s heart. “I felt very emotional recording this song, it was very important to me,” she revealed in the press release. That sentiment is shared by Kylie. “Children in Need is such a special charity and so loved by everyone, including me. It was a privilege to take part in this recording with so many amazing artists. This year it feels even more poignant than ever, and I hope we can all come together to raise as much as possible.”

The all-star version of “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” drops on November 13 and can be pre-ordered here. It was produced by Mark Taylor And Brian Rawling (i.e. the legends behind Cher’s “Believe”).

