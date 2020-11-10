Tori Amos Announces Festive ‘Christmastide’ EP

Finally some good news! Tori Amos is releasing a 4-track EP called Christmastide on December 4. Her first body of work since 2017’s Native Invaders will be released digitally and on limited edition vinyl. If you opt for the latter, you’re going to be spoiled. The vinyl comes with illustrations from graphic artist Rantz Hosely along with a special Christmas Card and message from Tori. It will be available available exclusively from the legendary singer/songwriter’s online store.

What prompted the EP? “With Christmastide it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits,” Tori explains in the press release. “It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some. Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter US Election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way.”

See the full Christmastide tracklist and EP announcement below.

Tori’s Christmastide EP tracklist:

1. Christmastide

2. Circle of Seasons

3. Holly

4. Better Angels

