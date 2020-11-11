Pale Waves Is Back With Breakup Anthem “Change”

UK indie-pop band Pale Waves makes a welcome return with “Change.” The lead single from the band’s much-anticipated sophomore LP, Who Am I? (due February 12, 2021), is a bruising breakup song with all-too relatable lyrics. “I remember it like it was yesterday, my mother didn’t prepare me for this heartache,” frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie begins over strummed guitar. “Why did everything suddenly just change? We were laying naked the other day.” That takes us to the anthemic chorus.

“I keep wishing you would change, it’s no surprise you’re still the same,” she belts. “I wish I’d never seen your face, but hey, you’ve hurt me a thousand times before… I’m missing you right now so do it once more.” All in all, it’s a very promising start to Pale Waves’ sophomore era. And the stakes are high. 2018’s My Mind Makes Noises arrived on a wave of industry hype and blog love, and went on to amass more than 70 million streams. Pre-order the follow up here and check out the band’s “Change” video below.

