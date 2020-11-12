Billie Eilish Drops Defiant Banger “Therefore I Am”

Billie Eilish returns with a defiant banger called “Therefore I Am” and it’s easily her catchiest (and most commercial) song since “Bad Guy.” In fact, don’t be surprised if it turns out to be just as big. “Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Get my pretty name outta your mouth,” the 18-year-old declares in the first verse over FINNEAS’ insistent beats. “Don’t talk ’bout me like how you might know how I feel — top of the world, but your world isn’t real.” That takes us to the memorably blunt chorus.

“I’m not your friend or anything, damn, you think that you’re the man,” she sings. “I think, therefore, I am.” What inspired the song? “This song is very, very up for interpretation,” Billie tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I’m very curious to see what people get from it and also what they feel when they hear it. I don’t know. But yeah, it’s a little mean. I love it.” The 5-time Grammy winner also confirms that it’s on her sophomore LP. “I love ‘Therefore I Am,’ I love ‘my future.’ I can’t fucking wait for people to hear this album that we’re working on.”

Watch the self-directed video for Billie’s new single, which was filmed at Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, below.

