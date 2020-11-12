Cyn Contributes “Uh Oh” To ‘Promising Young Woman’ Soundtrack

Cyn Drops 'New York' Breakout pop star Cyn rolls out a moving ode to 'New York' as her next single. MORE >>

Cyn already landed a breakthrough radio hit with “Drinks,” her first contribution to the Promising Young Woman soundtrack. Don’t be too surprised if she does it all over again with “Uh Oh.” Written specifically for Emerald Fennell’s pitch-black comedy, the biting lyrics take on new meaning within the context of the film. “It’s been years, still got tears — I carry on, but I don’t keep calm,” the breakout pop star declares in the opening verse. “You forgot, I did not — I got a sick obsession, I need to see it through.”

That takes us to the infectious chorus, which finds Cyn experimenting with pop/rock production. “Uh oh, I did it again, I got a bad habit and I can’t pretend,” the 27-year-old coos. “Uh oh, if it happened to you, what would you do?” It turns out, the song was based on notes from the director. “Working with Emerald was seamless,” Cyn tells Refinery29. “She sent me an email with lyric ideas and had a very clear idea of how the song should relate to the movie. The lyric ‘if it happened to you, what would you do?’ was taken directly from Emerald’s notes.”

Check out “Uh Oh” below. Promising Young Woman arrives in theaters (remember those?) on December 25. The soundtrack drops a couple of weeks earlier on December 4. You can pre-order it here.

