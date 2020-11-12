Mandy Moore Releases Festive Ballad “How Could This Be Christmas?”

Mandy Moore Returns The '00s pop star returns with a new single called 'When I Wasn't Watching.' MORE >>

Mandy Moore returned to the music industry this year with Silver Landings, her first album in 11 years. The singer/actress now gives fans a holiday treat in the form of a bittersweet ballad called “How Could This Be Christmas?” and a nostalgic cover of “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year.” The former, in particular, cuts deep given the very real likelihood that many people will not be able to spend Christmas with loved ones due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moonlight on the snow outside a frozen window, guess this year my dreams aren’t coming true,” Mandy belts over a lovely arrangement courtesy of husband Taylor Goldsmith and producer Mike Viola. “How could this be Christmas without you?” The one-time teen idol elaborates on the song in the press release. “The holidays are certainly going to feel verifiably different this year and in this vein, I challenged myself (and Mike and Taylor) to write a song that hinted at the acknowledgment of something missing without being too specific,” she explains.

“Because if we’ve learned anything in this season of change, it’s the recognition that those we love and cherish are what’s most important and worth celebrating. And that felt like a message to get behind during this special time of year.” If you love the song as much as I do, you can order it on autographed 7″ vinyl from Mandy’s website for a limited time. Listen to “How Could This Be Christmas?” below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!